RAPID CITY | Amber Lynn Raetz, 32, died Oct. 3, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Oct. 9, at Kirk Funeral Home.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Oct. 10, at Fountain Springs Church west location. Burial will be at Pine Lawn Memorial Park.

