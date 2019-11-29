{{featured_button_text}}

WAYNE, Okla. | Karen Rafferty, 77, died Nov. 9, 2019.

Visitation will be from 6-7:30 p.m. on Dec. 3, at Evanson-Jensen Funeral Home in Lemmon, SD.

Services will be at 2 p.m. on Dec. 4, at Calvary Lutheran Church in Lemmon. Burial will be on Dec. 5, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Service information

Dec 4
Memorial Service
Wednesday, December 4, 2019
1:00PM
Calvary Lutheran Church
303 2nd Ave.
Lemmon, SD 57638
