Ragatz, Michael J.

RAPID CITY | Michael “Mike” James Ragatz, 75, died Saturday, June 6, 2020 at his home in Rapid City.
Michael was born Nov. 24, 1944 in Deadwood. Michael was adopted by Herman J. “Bummy” and Frances J. Ragatz.
On Jan. 28, 1966, he married Sharon “Sherry” Ragatz. Mike worked for the Deadwood Police Department and Lawrence County Sheriff's Office and enjoyed going to the shooting range until his medical retirement.
Michael is survived by his wife, Sherry of Rapid City; one son, Robert M. (Lynnette) Ragatz of Rapid City; grandchildren, Maddie Wolfe of Rapid City, and Jake Wolfe of Roundup, MT; sister, Sandy Dunn Allen; and many other family members.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bummy and Frances Ragatz; his birth mother, Grace (Eatheron) Maas Allen Dunn; sister, Alma Mayes; and brother, Don Dale Maas.
Condolences may be sent to the family at kinkadefunerals.com.
