Ramaley, M. Jane

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Merrianne Jane Ramaley, loving mother and wife, passed away on June 15, 2020.

She was born April 1, 1931 in St Paul, MN, to Glenn Lyle Clarke and Dorothea Ingrid (Koefod), she was the fourth of six children. The family joke was they weren’t Catholic but careless Protestants. She will be missed by her children, Mark Ramaley (Roxanne), Anne Treick (Tim), Sara Cress (Wiley), David Ramaley (Lende) and Michael Ramaley (Heather); her "baby" brother, James Clarke (Mary); 13 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, one great-great grandchild with one more on the way.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert, and her grandson, Rob.

Jane had creativity flowing from her fingertips — she sewed clothes for the girls and their Barbies, crafted beautiful cross stitch and crewel pieces and was a master knitter, known for her elaborate Christmas stockings. Along with over 100 stockings, she created many dozens of sweaters for family and friends and an unknown number of prayer shawls. Jane was an avid bridge player and through the years was active in the St. Paul Jaycees, bridge club, volunteered at the St. Paul Children’s Hospital and the Hospital gift shop in Rapid City with her late husband, Bob. They loved to travel and roamed the beautiful Black Hills every chance they had.