Rames, Alma G.

Alma Rames

CANTON | Alma G. (Hofer) Rames, 103, formerly of Madison, died March 31, 2020.

Due to the viral pandemic, her committal has taken place at Rosehill Cemetery in Scotland and memorial services will be held at a later date at Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison.

