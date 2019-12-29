Ramsdell, Karla
0 entries

Ramsdell, Karla

  • 0
Karla Ramsdell

RAPID CITY | On Dec. 24, 2019 a life dedicated to family and consumed by love was lost. With sadness we will celebrate the life of Karla Ramsdell, 72, and the impact she had on the lives of many others.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 3, 2019 at Behrens Wilson Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Condolences may be conveyed to the family through the funeral home website.

To plant a tree in memory of Karla Ramsdell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News