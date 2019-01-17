Try 1 month for 99¢

SPEARFISH | Beatrice “Bea” Ramsey, 86, died Jan. 16, 2019.

Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. on Jan. 19, at Countryside Community Church.

Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels

