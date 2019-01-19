SPEARFISH | Beatrice “Bea” Ramsey, 86, went to be with the Lord on Jan. 16, 2019.
Born July 30, 1932, in Philip, Bea was the 11th of 14 children born to Jacob Roger & Rena (Bettelyoun) Peterson. She grew up in Philip and went all 12 years of school there, graduating in 1951.
Beatrice married Charles “Chuck” Ramsey. They lived in Philip on the ranch until 1966, when they moved to Dakota City, NE, until 1968 and then back to Philip until 1971. At that time, they moved to Wall and purchased the Sportsman’s. In 1982, Bea & Chuck moved to Spearfish. Bea worked at Black Hills State College until 1987 and then went to work at Fort Meade Veterans Hospital until 1997. In 1997, she retired, and they stayed in Spearfish on their 3-acre land that they were so proud of.
Throughout her life, all kids were important to her, in her words… ‘they kept her young.’ She spent 10 years in the baby room at Kid Konnection, rocking babies, playing games, telling stories & solving the world’s problems — 100’s of kids & adults referred to her as Grandma Bea.
Grandma Bea didn’t have many favorite places to eat or favorite meals outside of fried chicken, mashed potatoes and white gravy because she would always ask, “What do you want?” May the most selfless & loving Grandma Bea, rest in peace with ‘The Good Lord’ and Grandpa Chuck. Let us all remember… “One day at a time.”
Grandma Bea is survived by her five daughters, Charlene Kjerstad, Wall, Cindy (Steve) Severson, Rapid City, Cleo (Peter) Rowe, Spearfish, Candee (John) Kitterman, Wall and Cathy (Dennis) Johnson, Rapid City; three sons, Claude Ramsey, Nevada, Casey Ramsey, Spearfish and Clay Ramsey, Rapid City; 26 grandchildren, Rachel, Brennan, Jordon, Conrad, Muriel, Andrea, Dorcie, Natasha, Michael, Dylan, Aaron, Ashley, Katie, Dexter, Jon, Eric, Andrew, Joshua, Tyrel, Doss, Meryl, Landon, Colton, Rena, Kelli and Jaime; 42 great-grandchildren, Bria, Breckin, Chessa, Austan, Lexi, Westan, Daltan, Kyler, Karmyn, Karley, Kacy, Katelynn, Carsten, Rush, Avin, Michaela, Bradan, Kenya, Rayce, Andrew, Isabelle, Aysha, Jarron, Corbin, RaeLynn, Bentley, Deklan, Maddie, Ivy, Thomas, Harper, Devin, Theodore, Reed, Cayson, Cooper, Stetson, Zayne, Zander, Zaiden, Grayden and Ramsey; and great-great-grandchild, Meyer.
Bea was preceded in death by her husband, Chuck, her parents, her siblings and two grandsons.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. today at Countryside Community Church.
