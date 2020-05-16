Rantapaa, Sharon

DEADWOOD | Sharon Rantapaa, 83, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend, and lifelong resident of Deadwood, passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Monument Health Rapid City.
Sharon was born Feb. 28, 1937 to parents Byron and Minnie (Harvey) Hall. She attended elementary school at Roubaix and graduated from Lead High School in 1955.
Sharon married Russell Rantapaa on June 11, 1955. Sharon and Russell settled on land south of Deadwood where they enjoyed ranching, hunting, fishing, and time with their family for many years. Sharon was a strong outdoorswoman, but she was also a very gentle, kindhearted loving lady. Sharon always looked forward to springtime, when she could plant her flowers; they were always the most beautiful around. She enjoyed spending time with her animals and going on long walks with her dogs in the meadow across the way. Sharon had many horses through her life that she loved dearly. In her younger years, she would do tricks on a horse named Cupie while riding bareback. At first glance you may not think it, but she was a sharpshooter. Every hunting season it was a guarantee you would hear a “powder river” shouted from her voice. She was a woman of her own ways, and those ways will continue to be passed on for generations. To teach and instill these life lessons brought her the greatest joy. Family meant the world to Sharon. She was always there for a good laugh with her children, grandchildren, and even great-grandchildren. Sharon will be missed dearly by all who knew her.
Sharon is preceded in death by her son, Mike Rantapaa; husband, Russell Rantapaa; brothers, Kenny and Jerome Hall; sisters, Nadine Raskob and Willo Williamson; daughter in-law, Jolene Rantapaa and parents, Byron and Minnie Hall.
She is survived by her brother, Dale (Jenny) Hall; sister, Tacy (Marshall) Carr; children, Cleo (Jeff) Listman, Kurt (Jeri Jo) Rantapaa, Mark (Cassie) Rantapaa; grandchildren, Jason (Patti) Rantapaa, Jessica Listman, Carly Listman, Jenna (Blaine) Burleson, Tassy Rantapaa, Jett (Todd) Cleveringa, Dylan Rantapaa, Stephanie (Steven) Wilcox; and great-grandchildren, Sophie Rantapaa, Ayden and Brandon Peay, Maddie and Zoey Wilcox, Jax Burleson, Witten Cleveringa, Cairo Listman-Lacy, Remi and Macie Beachem.
Due to the current social distancing regulations, attendance is limited to family. Funeral services will take place on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, with burial at Mountain Meadow Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care of the Lead-Deadwood Memorial Chapel in Lead. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com
