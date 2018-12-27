BUFFALO GAP | Lois Maybelle Rapp, 94, passed away on Dec. 24, 2018, at the Seven Sisters Living Center in Hot Springs.
Lois was born on Dec. 7, 1924, to Frank D. and Julia (Callahan) Wilson at their home in Washington (Lakota) County, SD. She married Freeman Rapp on June 14, 1945.
Lois is survived by her children, Lynn (Darrell Campell) Rapp of Buffalo Gap, Deborah (Greg) Wammen of Reva, Julie (Kim) Trevillyan of Buffalo Gap, and Frank (Mary) Rapp of Buffalo Gap; sisters, Thomasetta (Bill) Kuhl of Hot Springs, and Colleen Suppa of Fargo, ND; 10 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; and very special friend, Lori Shorb.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
Wake services will be at 6 p.m., with 7 p.m. vigil services on Friday, Dec. 28, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Hot Springs.
Christian Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 29, at the church, with Fr. Grant Gerlach as celebrant. Christian Funeral Committal services will follow at the Buffalo Gap Cemetery.
Arrangements have been placed in the care of Chamberlain McColley’s Funeral Home in Hot Springs.
