LEAD | Joyce Woods Raubach, 71, passed away in her sleep on Friday, June 7, 2019, at her home in Lead.
Joyce was born March 10, 1948, in Portage la Prairie, Manitoba, to George and Barbara (Myran) Woods. Eleventh of fourteen children, Joyce was cherished and nurtured by a large loving family.
She attended school in Brandon, Manitoba, and in Portage la Prairie, Manitoba, earning first place as the top student in her class. Joyce was a Jingle Dress dancer during her childhood and her sewing won county fair blue ribbons during the 4-H period of her life.
Joyce married Fred Raubach on June 4, 1970, and she made their home in Lead. Joyce bore two daughters: Kimberly Heather, who died in infancy and Catherine Hazel, who resides in Lead.
Joyce was an emergency medical technician and a trainer/instructor and state examiner of EMT’s and was assistant manager of an ambulance service. As a CAN she was assistant manager of an assisted living facility and was a home healthcare provider.
Joyce conducted release time instruction for and taught summer bible school classes at First Lutheran Church in Lead for many years.
Joyce was preceded in death by her daughter, Kimberly; her parents, George and Barbara; brothers, Grant, Lloyd, Wayne and Herman; sisters, Rose, Virginia, Marge, Bernice and Barbara; and grandparents, Peter and Naomi. She is survived by her husband, Fred; daughter, Cathy; sister, Pearl; brothers, Keith, Nelson and Faron; many nephews, nieces and cousins; and by her best friend, Janis.
Joyce wished to express her gratitude to the many friends, relatives and medical providers who helped ease her last journey.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 13, at the Lead-Deadwood Memorial Chapel in Lead, with visitation one hour prior. Interment will follow in Mountain Lawn Cemetery near Lead.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to benefit the Lead Volunteer Fire Department.
Arrangements are under the care of the Lead-Deadwood Memorial Chapel in Lead. Online condolences may be written at fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
