HERMOSA | Jane M. Rausch, 93, died Aug. 23, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Aug. 30, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Hermosa, with a Christian Wake Service at 7 p.m.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 31, at the church.

Burial will be at Highland Park Cemetery in Hermosa.

Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home

Aug 30
Visitation
Friday, August 30, 2019
4:00PM-6:00PM
St. Michael's Catholic Church
14380 SD Hwy 40
Hermosa, SD 57744
