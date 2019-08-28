HERMOSA | Jane Mary Roggenbuck Rausch, 93, died Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at her home near Hermosa.
Jane was born Aug. 11, 1926, on a farm in Lac Qui Parle County, MN, to Frank and Julia (Schmieg) Roggenbuck, the third of six children. She was an adventurous soul and loved to climb and swing high.
Jane and Herman C. Rausch married on June 19, 1947. To this union 12 children were born: Julia Archer, Theresa (John) Victory, Charles (Theresa), Arthur (Marilyn), Mary (Lorin) Brass, Fredrick, Virginia (Steven) Jorgensen, Joseph (Theresa Scholz), Martin (Janie), Margaret (Keith) Gilsdorf, John (Annette Walstad), and Stacie (Tim) Wick.
Jane and Herman lived in Big Stone City, SD, until 1961, when they moved to Rapid City with the first eight children. Jane was active in various church organizations and worked in the office for Herman as well as taking care of the household. She was an accomplished seamstress and crochet artist. Jane started making quilts after moving to Hermosa in 1979. She sold her creative sewing at bazaars and craft fairs and frequently donated quilts. Jane won ribbons at multiple Custer County and Central States fairs. She was a voracious reader, loved poetry, and often spontaneously recited poems. She enjoyed assembling puzzles and was an excellent Scrabble player, continuing to trounce opponents through her 80s. Jane was a devout and active member of St. Michael Catholic Church in Hermosa.
Jane was preceded in death by Herman, her husband of 67 years, and is survived by her 12 children; 30 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Frances Haas, Marilyn Ketchum, Sr. Rose Mae Rausch, OSF, Shanti Rausch, Josie (George) Vania; brother-in-law, Paul (Liane) Rausch; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Her smile and presence will be sorely missed by family and friends.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 30, at St. Michael Catholic Church, with a Christian Wake Service at 7 p.m.
Christian Funeral Mass will be offered at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31, at the church, with Rev. Michel Mulloy presiding. Interment will be at Highland Park Cemetery.
