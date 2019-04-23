{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Reynold G. Rausch, 61, died April 10, 2019.

Viewing is from 8:30-9:30 a.m. with memorial visitation followed by a 7 p.m. Wake service on April 25 at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

A Christian Funeral Mass will be offered at 10 a.m. on April 26 at St. Therese Catholic Church.

Rausch, Reynold G.
