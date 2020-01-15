Ray, Betty Lou
0 entries

Ray, Betty Lou

  • 0

CHEYENNE, Wyo. | Betty Lou Ray, 86, formerly of Chadron, NE, died Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. She will be buried at the Veteran’s Cemetery in Alliance, NE, at a later date.

To plant a tree in memory of Betty Ray as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News