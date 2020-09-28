Rayburn, Helen

YANKTON | Helen Rayburn, 71, formerly of Rapid City, retired Lt. Col. of the SD Air National Guard and RN, went home with Jesus on Thursday, Sept 24, 2020. Memorial Service will be at 10:00 AM Wednesday, Sept 30, 2020 at Hofmeister-Jones Funeral Home in Parker. In Lieu of Flowers, memorials may be directed to Yankton Heartland Humane Society, 3400 East Hwy 50, Yankton, SD 57078.