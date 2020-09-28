 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rayburn, Helen
0 entries

Rayburn, Helen

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Helen Rayburn

YANKTON | Helen Rayburn, 71, formerly of Rapid City, retired Lt. Col. of the SD Air National Guard and RN, went home with Jesus on Thursday, Sept 24, 2020. Memorial Service will be at 10:00 AM Wednesday, Sept 30, 2020 at Hofmeister-Jones Funeral Home in Parker. In Lieu of Flowers, memorials may be directed to Yankton Heartland Humane Society, 3400 East Hwy 50, Yankton, SD 57078.

Grateful for sharing her life are her husband Richard (Dick) of Yankton; her three daughters Queena (Jon) Getskow of Parker, Heather Rayburn of Yankton, and Rachel Rayburn of Yankton; granddaughters Sierra and Gretchen Getskow of Parker; a brother Melvin (Pennie) Paisley; sisters Karen (Lewis) Stiner and Janice (Gordon) Grimm. She was preceded in death by her parents.

www.hofmeisterjones.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News