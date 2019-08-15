RAPID CITY | Marilyn Joy Reaser, 86, died Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at a local health care facility.
Marilyn was born on Sept. 29, 1932, in Anoka, MN, to Claude B. and Pearl Joy (Ruffcorn) Peterson. She grew up in Anoka and graduated from Anoka High School. She then went on to graduate from Gustavus Adolphus with a Bachelor’s degree in Education in 1954. She has been an avid “Gustie” ever since. She taught in small towns in Minnesota and Michigan.
Marilyn married James Reaser in Anoka on Dec. 22, 1961. They moved to Rapid City where she taught speech and debate at Rapid City High School for 7 years and Jim owned and managed the liquor store, “The Bottle Shop.”
They moved to Simi Valley, CA, where Marilyn taught for 22 years. Teaching was Marilyn’s life. She “bonded” with and was well-liked by her students. Marilyn took debate teams to state and national tournaments. She retired in 1994.
They returned to Rapid City in 1994 and have lived at Westhills Village for 15 years.
She is survived by her husband, Jim Reaser, Rapid City; two step children, Clarence J. Reaser and Margaret Mehring, both of Boerne, TX; brothers-in-law, David of Denver and Glen (Deanne) of Cascade, SD; a cousin, Sandra Purtle, Anoka, MN; and special friend, Phyllis Molhoff, San Diego, CA.
Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 16, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home. Her ashes will be inurned on the Gustavus Adolphus campus in the near future.
Donations may be made in Marilyn’s name to the charity of the donor’s choice.
