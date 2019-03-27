Try 3 months for $3

RAPID CITY | Joan C. Record, 79, died March 24, 2019.

Memorial service will be at 2 p.m. April 1, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

Inurnment will be Saturday, April 6, at Mt. Pisgah Cemetery in Gillette, WY.

