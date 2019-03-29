RAPID CITY | Joan Carol Maycock was born in 1940 on January 25 to Joseph Nels Maycock and Doris Velma Maycock. Joan was the third generation on a ranch west of Gillette, WY. Joan had two brothers that both died in infancy. Her early years were spent playing alone as the nearest neighbors lived miles away. When Joan was four years old, her father gave her a Shetland pony named Koko. This started a love affair with animals that lasted her entire life.
Joan’s mother was a certified teacher and taught Joan first grade at home. A young teacher was hired for second and third grade and would ride horseback with Joan every morning, two and a half miles to a school house. Joan attended high school in Gillette. She graduated in a class with 59 other kids, many of whom remained lifelong friends. She met Jerry Record in her junior year of high school. Joan and Jerry were married in 1960 and remained together for the rest of Joan’s life.
Joan and Jerry lived in many places and Joan’s radiant personality brought joy and light to many. The couple had four children: Sarah, Janel, Philip and Michael. They have 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Joan passed away suddenly on Sunday, March 24, 2019, from complications following a recent surgery.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, April 1, at Osheim and Schmidt Funeral Home. A second service will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 6, at Mount Pisgah Cemetery in Gillette.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be sent to Youth and Family Services, 1920 N. Plaza Blvd., Rapid City, SD, 57702.
Heaven’s stars shine a little brighter now.
