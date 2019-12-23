Red Elk, Cletus
0 entries

Red Elk, Cletus

  • 0

MANDERSON| Cletus Red Elk, 33, died Dec. 18, 2019.

Sioux Funeral Home of Pine Ridge

To plant a tree in memory of Cletus Red Elk as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News