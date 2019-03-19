Try 3 months for $3

RAPID CITY | Debbie Lee Red Feather, 48, died March 14, 2019.

An all-night wake begins at 5 p.m. March 21 at Woyatan Lutheran Church.

Services will be at 2 p.m. March 22 at the church. Burial will follow at Pine Lawn Memorial Park.

