{{featured_button_text}}

WAKPAMNI | Emery Red Feather, 57, died Sept. 30, 2019.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Sioux Funeral Home of Pine Ridge

To send flowers to the family of Emery Red Feather, please visit Tribute Store.

Events

Oct 5
First Night Wake Service
Saturday, October 5, 2019
1:00PM
Allen CAP Office
P.O. Box 277
ALLEN, SD 57714
Order flowers for Emery's First Night Wake Service
Guaranteed delivery before Emery's First Night Wake Service begins.
Oct 6
Second Night Wake Service
Sunday, October 6, 2019
6:00PM
Allen CAP Office
P.O. Box 277
ALLEN, SD 57714
Order flowers for Emery's Second Night Wake Service
Guaranteed delivery before Emery's Second Night Wake Service begins.
Oct 7
Service
Monday, October 7, 2019
1:00PM
Allen CAP Office
P.O. Box 277
ALLEN, SD 57714
Order flowers for Emery's Service
Guaranteed delivery before Emery's Service begins.
Load comments