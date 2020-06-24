Red Owl, Nathan
Red Owl, Nathan

KYLE | Nathan Red Owl, 33, died June 20, 2020.

Sioux Funeral Home of Pine Ridge

Service information

Jun 26
First Night Wake Service
Friday, June 26, 2020
11:00AM-2:00PM
Red Owl Residence
P.O. Box 277
KYLE, SD 57770
Jun 26
Service
Friday, June 26, 2020
2:00PM
