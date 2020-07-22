Reddish, Marilyn C.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ALLIANCE, Neb. | Marilyn C. Reddish, 82, passed away at the Monument Health Hospice House in Rapid City on July 17, 2020.

Marilyn was born on February 27, 1938 in Torrington, WY, to Paul A. and Emma Weber. Her family moved to Phillips, NE, where she grew up with her two brothers: Paul Jr. and Edwin.

Marilyn married Robert E. Ashley in 1956 in Grand Island, NE. They had three children; Scott, Steven, and Paula. She and Robert were divorced in 1975.

Marilyn married Albert T. Reddish of Alliance, NE, in 1976.

She taught elementary school in Iowa and Nebraska for 13 years. Marilyn worked at the Guardian State Bank and the Bank of the West for 20 years. Beginning in 1997, she began working for Scott Moller at Kiefer & Moller, PC, in Alliance.

Marilyn was a member of St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church Altar Guild, Order of the Eastern Star, RSVP, Box Butte County General Hospital Auxiliary, and Friends of the Library.

Marilyn enjoyed meeting people through her work and service to the community of Alliance, and made a great many friends throughout her life.