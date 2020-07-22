Reddish, Marilyn C.

ALLIANCE, Neb. | Marilyn C. Reddish, 82, passed away at the Monument Health Hospice House in Rapid City on July 17, 2020.
Marilyn was born on February 27, 1938 in Torrington, WY, to Paul A. and Emma Weber. Her family moved to Phillips, NE, where she grew up with her two brothers: Paul Jr. and Edwin.
Marilyn married Robert E. Ashley in 1956 in Grand Island, NE. They had three children; Scott, Steven, and Paula. She and Robert were divorced in 1975.
Marilyn married Albert T. Reddish of Alliance, NE, in 1976.
She taught elementary school in Iowa and Nebraska for 13 years. Marilyn worked at the Guardian State Bank and the Bank of the West for 20 years. Beginning in 1997, she began working for Scott Moller at Kiefer & Moller, PC, in Alliance.
Marilyn was a member of St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church Altar Guild, Order of the Eastern Star, RSVP, Box Butte County General Hospital Auxiliary, and Friends of the Library.
Marilyn enjoyed meeting people through her work and service to the community of Alliance, and made a great many friends throughout her life.
She is survived by her children: Scott (Marilyn) Ashley, Glendale, AZ, Paula Christiansen, Yuma, AZ, daughter-in-law, Margaret (Tom) Jackson, stepson, Tom Reddish, five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her two brothers, her husband Albert in 2000, and her son Steven in 2010.
A Celebration of Life will take place next summer at St. Matthews’ Episcopal Church in Alliance.
Memorials will be established to St. Matthews Episcopal Church in Alliance and Monument Health Hospice House in Rapid City.
Friends may sign her online guest register at www.osheimschmidt.com.
