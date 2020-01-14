Redin, Norma 'Maxine'
Redin, Norma 'Maxine'

RAPID CITY | Norma "Maxine" Redin, 94, died Jan. 8, 2020.

Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 21, at the First Presbyterian Church.

Kirk Funeral Home

