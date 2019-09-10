WHITEWOOD | Eileen Sittner Reed, 85, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at the Spearfish Canyon Health.
Surviving family members include her husband, Rodney Reed, Whitewood; daughters, Marlys Sittner (Boyd Sliper), Loveland, CO, Diane (John) Sooter, Fort Morgan, CO, Susan (Steve) Sandgren, Lemmon, and Cathy (Mike) Elliott and Christie Reed of Woodward, OK; sons, Ron (Frances) Sittner, Moorland, OK, and Nathan (Marty) Reed, Blanchard, OK; 15 grandchildren, Niki Sittner (Guy Russie), Brandon (Michelle) Sooter, DeeAndra Sandgren (Wayne Stevens), Lesley (Cody) Kling, Rachel (Kyle) Dalzell, Kedron Sittner, Brady (Rachelle) Sittner, Jared Mueller, Dustin (Ashley) Mueller, Jackson (Julie) Coats, Jeff Elliott, John Elliott, Andrew Moutray, Heather Annesley, Amber Griffin; 16 great grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Alice Sittner Heinrich, McKinney, TX.
Visitation will be from 1-7 p.m. today at the Evanson-Jensen Funeral Home in Lemmon. A family service will follow at 7 p.m.
Services will be at 10 a.m. on Sept. 11, at Calvary Lutheran Church in Lemmon, with Pastor David Baer officiating. Burial will be at Greenhill Cemetery at Lemmon.
A memorial has been established to Alzheimer's Research or the charity of the donors choice.
