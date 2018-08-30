Subscribe for 33¢ / day

WHEATLAND, Wyo. | Thomas Duane Reed, 73, died July 17, 2018.

A Celebration of Life and reception will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 8, in the Erskine Club Rooms of the First Presbyterian Church in Sturgis, S.D., following a private interment.

Condolences may be sent to the family at kinkadefunerals.com.

Celebrate
the life of: Reed, Thomas D.
