SPEARFISH | Randy Steven Reichardt, 56, died Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019.

A Celebration of Life will be from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis.

Burial will be on Saturday, Dec. 7, at St. Ann Cemetery in Humboldt.

