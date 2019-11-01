{{featured_button_text}}

HEREFORD | Connetta “Connie” C. Reichert, 93, died Oct. 30, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Nov. 4, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Nov. 5, at the First Presbyterian Church in Sturgis. Burial will follow at Bear Butte Cemetery.

