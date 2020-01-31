Reid, Marie L.
Reid, Marie L.

NISLAND | Marie L. Reid, 95, died Jan. 29, 2020.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 3, at Kline Funeral Chapel in Belle Fourche.

A Vigil will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 4, at St. Paul Catholic Church in Belle Fourche.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 5, at the church. Burial will follow at Pine Slope Cemetery in Belle Fourche.

