Reindl, Darryl L.

SPEARFISH | Darryl Lee Reindl, 70, formerly of Custer, died Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, of complications from pulmonary fibrosis. He passed from this life surrounded by his family.
He was born Jan. 18, 1950, in Wessington Springs, SD, to LeRoy and Ellen (Meis) Reindl. The family moved to the Black Hills in 1958 to build a ranching operation and he graduated from Custer High School in 1968.
He married Janet Pettit, his high school sweetheart, and they settled in Custer, where they raised their family. He joined Continental Telephone Company (now Golden West) in 1970 and served them until he retired in 2005 to ranching and chasing grandchildren. He excelled at both. He earned an Associate of Arts in Accounting from Black Hills State University in 1992 and loved to play the stock market, much to the consternation of his financial advisor.
You have free articles remaining.
Darryl believed in giving back and gave his time and talent to Custer’s city council, school district, and hospital board, as well as the Western Junior Livestock Show. He also mentored a number of young people in the cattle business, who became part of his extended family.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Janet, of Spearfish; four children: Staci (Tom) Baloun, of Spearfish; Travis, of Washington, DC; Sara (Chad) Thompson, of Wessington Springs; and Tamara (Shawn) Kerns of Rapid City; eight loving grandchildren (Alli, Benjamin, JD, Jack, Maci, Tucker, Brody, and Sawyer); and nine siblings (Kathy, Wanda, Judy, Lyle, Tim, Marge, Kevin, Leanne, and Mike). He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister (Lynette).
A prayer service will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, March 2 at Custer Lutheran Fellowship. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 3 at Custer Lutheran Fellowship, with Pastor Pam Power and Deacon Laura Lee Campbell presiding; refreshments will follow, and interment will be at Custer Cemetery. Chamberlain McColley’s Funeral Home of Custer is handling arrangements. Written condolences can be made at www.chamberlainmccolleys.com.
The family requests that memorial donations be directed to the American Lung Association or a local food pantry or 4-H club.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.