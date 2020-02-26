Reindl, Darryl L.

SPEARFISH | Darryl Lee Reindl, 70, formerly of Custer, died Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, of complications from pulmonary fibrosis. He passed from this life surrounded by his family.

He was born Jan. 18, 1950, in Wessington Springs, SD, to LeRoy and Ellen (Meis) Reindl. The family moved to the Black Hills in 1958 to build a ranching operation and he graduated from Custer High School in 1968.

He married Janet Pettit, his high school sweetheart, and they settled in Custer, where they raised their family. He joined Continental Telephone Company (now Golden West) in 1970 and served them until he retired in 2005 to ranching and chasing grandchildren. He excelled at both. He earned an Associate of Arts in Accounting from Black Hills State University in 1992 and loved to play the stock market, much to the consternation of his financial advisor.

Darryl believed in giving back and gave his time and talent to Custer’s city council, school district, and hospital board, as well as the Western Junior Livestock Show. He also mentored a number of young people in the cattle business, who became part of his extended family.