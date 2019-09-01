{{featured_button_text}}
Ingrid H.M. Reinke

RAPID CITY | Final rites are scheduled Tuesday, September 3, 2019, for Ingrid H.M. Reinke, longtime Rapid City resident. Ingrid Reinke died Monday, August 26, 2019, at St. Martin Village in Rapid City at age 81.

Ingrid Reinke was born May 17, 1938 in Morbach, Germany to Nikolaus Gellenberg and Thekla (Haack) Gellenberg. She was raised in Morbach in the Bernkastel district in western Germany near the beautiful Mosel River and in the Hunsrueck Mountains. While working at nearby Hahn Air Force Base (United States), she met her husband, Dr. Paul H.H. Reinke, a member of the U.S. Air Force Dental Corps. They married in 1960 and spent more than 49 wonderful years together. After living in Amarillo, Texas for seven years, Paul and Ingrid Reinke moved in 1969 to Rapid City in the Black Hills of South Dakota.

Ingrid was a devoted, loving spouse and mother. They had two children: Fred and Martin, both of whom grew up in Rapid City. Ingrid retained close ties to her family and relatives in Germany, including her sister Hiltrud Kautz and her children Dr. Gerd and Anne and husband Rolf; and cousin Felicitas Gellenberg and her children Wilhelm and Friederike.

Ingrid was active in various community, charitable and political organizations in Rapid City. Together with her husband Paul, she had many memorable trips to Germany, Europe and other interesting destinations with family and friends.

Among her passions, in addition to staying fully current on political matters, were her focused studies of the Bible, Catholic history and Catholic doctrine. All of these strong interests were shared with her husband Paul. She especially enjoyed reading books in German authored by Pope Benedict XVI and watching live masses and programming on EWTN.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Paul H.H. Reinke; and sister, Hiltrud Kautz. In deep mourning are her sons, Fred (Diane) Reinke, Bethesda, Maryland, and Dr. Martin (Dr. Amy) Reinke, Southlake, Texas; and grandchildren, Kira, Alexander, Katie, and Mayli.

A memorial has been established to the Nuns at St. Martin’s Monastery in Rapid City.

Visitation will begin at 5 pm followed by a vigil service with rosary recitation at 7 p.m. Monday, September 2, both at the Blessed Sacrament Church.

Funeral Mass will be offered at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, September 3, at the Blessed Sacrament Church. Interment will be at 1 pm at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Events

Sep 2
Visitation
Monday, September 2, 2019
4:00PM-6:00PM
Blessed Sacrament Church
4500 Jackson Blvd
Rapidty,, SD, CI 57702
Sep 2
Christian Wake Service with Rosary
Monday, September 2, 2019
6:00PM
Blessed Sacrament Church
4500 Jackson Blvd
Rapidty,, SD, CI 57702
Sep 3
Christian Funeral Mass
Tuesday, September 3, 2019
9:00AM
Blessed Sacrament Church
4500 Jackson Blvd
Rapidty,, SD, CI 57702
Sep 3
Luncheon
Tuesday, September 3, 2019
10:00AM
Blessed Sacrament Church
4500 Jackson Blvd
Rapidty,, SD, CI 57702
Sep 3
Graveside Service
Tuesday, September 3, 2019
12:00PM
Black Hills National Cemetery
20901 Pleasant Vally Dr
Sturgis, SD 57785
