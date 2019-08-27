{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Ingrid H. M. Reinke, 81, died Aug. 26, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Sept. 2, followed by a vigil service with rosary recitation at 7 p.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church.

Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. on Sept. 3, at the church. Burial will be at 1 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home

