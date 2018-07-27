Subscribe for 33¢ / day

RAPID CITY | Phyllis T. Reiser, 93, died July 25, 2018.

Wake services will be at 7 p.m. on July 29, at St. Therese Church.

Get breaking news sent instantly to your inbox

Services will be at 10 a.m. on July 30, at the church. Burial will be at Oakridge Cemetery near Deadwood.

Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home

Celebrate
the life of: Reiser, Phyllis T.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments