RAPID CITY | Phyllis Teresa Reiser, 93, died July 25, 2018.
She is survived by three sons: Bill (Amy) Reiser, Wagner, SD, Chuck Reiser, Rapid City, and Joe (Deanne) Reiser, Phoenix, AZ; two daughters: Rita Patterson and Becky (Tom) Meade, all of Des Moines, IA; sister, Mary Ann Moorhead, Winner, SD; 12 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.
A Christian Wake Service will be held at 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 29, at St. Therese the Little Flower Catholic Church.
Christian Funeral Mass will be offered at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 30, at the church, with Rev. Kerry Prendiville presiding. Burial will be at Oakridge Cemetery in Deadwood.
Her online guestbook is available at osheimschmidt.com.
