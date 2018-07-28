Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Phyllis Reiser

RAPID CITY | Phyllis Teresa Reiser, 93, died July 25, 2018.

She is survived by three sons: Bill (Amy) Reiser, Wagner, SD, Chuck Reiser, Rapid City, and Joe (Deanne) Reiser, Phoenix, AZ; two daughters: Rita Patterson and Becky (Tom) Meade, all of Des Moines, IA; sister, Mary Ann Moorhead, Winner, SD; 12 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.

A Christian Wake Service will be held at 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 29, at St. Therese the Little Flower Catholic Church.

Christian Funeral Mass will be offered at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 30, at the church, with Rev. Kerry Prendiville presiding. Burial will be at Oakridge Cemetery in Deadwood.

Get breaking news sent instantly to your inbox

Her online guestbook is available at osheimschmidt.com.

Celebrate
the life of: Reiser, Phyllis T.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments