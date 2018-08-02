Subscribe for 33¢ / day

UPTON, Wyo. | Darcy Remington, 56, died Thursday, July 26, 2018, at home.

Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 3, at the Upton Community Center. 

Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. 5th St., Gillette, WY 82716. Condolences may also be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.

