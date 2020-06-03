Remington, Marvin D.
Remington, Marvin D.

FAIRPOINT | Marvin Dale Remington, 65, died May 28, 2020.

Private family services will be on Friday, June 5, at the Fairpoint Cemetery.

Kinkade Funeral Chapel of Sturgis

