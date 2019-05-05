SANTA MONICA, Calif. | Marlene Sewell Renfro, 88, passed away on April 16, 2019.
Marlene was born on December 20, 1930, in Fall River, Massachusetts, to Edwin L. Moisan and Margaret M. Moisan. She had one older sister, Margaret (Peggy). Marlene graduated from Seton Hill College in Greensburg, Pennsylvania, in 1952 with a degree in English. After graduating from Seton Hill, she returned to Fall River and subsequently met Lieutenant David Sewell who was serving in the U.S. Navy stationed in Newport Rhode Island. They married on Sept. 24, 1954 in Fall River and moved to San Diego California. They lived in San Diego for five years while David finished his service with the U.S. Navy. Marlene taught elementary school and she learned to play the sport she ultimately loved — golf!
They moved back to David’s hometown of Rapid City, South Dakota, where he joined his family business Sewell & Tobin Furniture. Marlene continued teaching school and her love for golf continued to grow as she played as often as she could. She raised her two children, Kathleen and David, in Rapid City over the following years and made many close friends. She was a member of Arrowhead Country Club for 50+ years where she spent time with her family, friends and played many, many rounds of golf.
Marlene was active at her church, Blessed Sacrament Parish, where she sang in the Church Choir for many years. She became an avid snow skier, she loved Terry Peak, and she enjoyed family ski trips throughout the country. She developed a love for the game of Mah Jongg. Marlene was an Active Member of Chapter BF of the P.E.O. Sisterhood and continued to stay in touch with many of the members throughout her life. Being the fashionable lady that she was, she also enjoyed working at Bette’s Dress Shop for many years.
After her husband David passed away suddenly in 1987, she remained in Rapid City and began traveling the world. She lived her life to the fullest by going on many exciting trips. She spoke very fondly of these experiences, particularly going to Krakow, Poland, Prague, and Dubrovnik and loved telling stories of her trip to China.
In 1999, Marlene bought a second home in Goodyear, Arizona, and started spending her winters there. In 2003, she met and married Ed Renfro, who also had been widowed and was an avid golfer. They enjoyed 13 wonderful years together in both South Dakota and Arizona.
After Ed passed away in April 2016, Marlene subsequently moved to Santa Monica, California, to be closer to her daughter and four grandchildren. Marlene made many new friends at Ocean House where she lived until she died. She enjoyed living by the ocean, being closer to her daughter’s family, and she loved the beautiful view of the coastline from her apartment.
Marlene is survived by her children, Kathleen Sewell Outcalt of Pacific Palisades, California, and David Sewell of Katy, Texas, along with her four grandchildren Matthew, Andrew, Megan and Alex Outcalt. She is predeceased by her parents, Edwin and Margaret Moisan, her sister Peggy Boyer, her husband David Sewell and husband Ed Renfro.
Marlene will be remembered for her outgoing personality, intelligence, sharp wit, strong faith in God, her passionate love for her family, and always classy, fashionable style. She had a fighting spirit and never gave up in the face of adversity.
A Funeral Mass will be held at Blessed Sacrament Church in Rapid City, SD at 10 a.m. on May 17, 2019. Burial will follow at Pine Lawn Memorial Cemetery in Rapid City. A Memorial will be held at a later date in Pacific Palisades, CA.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions can be made to: Blessed Sacrament Parish, 4500 Jackson Boulevard, Rapid City, SD 57702.
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
