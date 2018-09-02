TUCSON, Ariz. | Ben A. Rensvold, 69, died on Monday, Aug. 13, 2018, after suffering a severe injury following a cycling accident.
Ben was born June 30, 1949, in Wolf Point, MT, to Stanley and Lois Pilgrim Rensvold. He graduated from Wolf Point High School in 1967. Ben attended National College of Business in Rapid City, SD. He owned a John Deere dealership and remained in Rapid City for many years. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Skyline Toastmaster and many other great organizations.
In 1994, he relocated to Tucson, and spent the last 15 years as a real estate agent for Coldwell Banker.
Although he leaves a huge hole in so many lives and hearts, he also leaves many wonderful memories.
Ben will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Diane; his children, Jennifer (Phil) and grandchildren, Hunter and Raygen of Douglas, WY, Jason (Liz) and Jessica and family; siblings, Sandy (Jack), Yuma, AZ, Julie (Bob), Nampa, ID, Bob (Kay), Rapid City, Art, Billings, MT, Neil (Kay) and Wade (Andie), Pattison, TX, and Ronda (Jerry), Conrad, MT; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Stanley and Lois Rensvold.
A Celebration of Ben's life will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 7, at Hacienda Del Sol Guest Ranch Resort in Tucson.
Cards may be sent to Jennifer Goodrich, 707 South 5th St., Douglas, WY 82633.
