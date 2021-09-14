 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rev. Samuel Lee Jenkins
0 entries

Rev. Samuel Lee Jenkins

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Rev. Samuel Lee Jenkins, 82, died Sept. 10, 2021.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 16, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 17, at the funeral home, with burial and full military honors at 2 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis. 

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News