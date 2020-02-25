Rex, Irene M.
Rex, Irene M.

RAPID CITY | Irene M. Rex, 96, died Feb. 22, 2020.

Visitation will be from 6-7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 28, at Kirk Funeral Home.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help. Burial will follow at Pine Lawn Memorial Park.

Service information

Feb 28
Visitation
Friday, February 28, 2020
6:00PM
Kirk Funeral Home
1051 E Minnesota Street
Rapid City, SD 57701
Feb 29
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, February 29, 2020
10:00AM
Cathedral of Our lady of Perpetual Help
520 Cathedral Drive
Rapid City, SD 57701
