Rex, Irene M.

RAPID CITY | Irene M. Rex, 96, died Feb. 22, 2020.
Visitation will be from 6-7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 28, at Kirk Funeral Home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help. Burial will follow at Pine Lawn Memorial Park.
