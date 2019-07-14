{{featured_button_text}}

BELLE FOURCHE | Gussie Ribordy, 103, died July 11, 2019.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. on July 16, at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche, with Visitation one hour prior.

Interment will be at Pine Slope Cemetery.

