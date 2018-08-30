Subscribe for 33¢ / day

RAPID CITY | Charles Richards II, 30, died Aug. 27, 2018.

Services will be at 2 p.m. on Aug. 31, at Faith Temple-Church of God In Christ, with visitation two hour prior.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home

Celebrate
the life of: Richards II, Charles
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments