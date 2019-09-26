{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Lisa Richards, 39, died Sept. 23, 2019.

Sioux Funeral Home of Pine Ridge

Events

Sep 29
First Night Wake Service
Sunday, September 29, 2019
3:00PM
Sacred Heart Cathoilc Church
HWY 18
PINE RIDGE, SD 57770
Sep 30
Service
Monday, September 30, 2019
12:00PM
Sacred Heart Cathoilc Church
HWY 18
PINE RIDGE, SD 57770
