RAPID CITY | Charlene Martha Richardson, 63, died June 17, 2019.
Visitation begins at 6 p.m., with 7 p.m. evening services on June 27, at the Emmanuel Episcopal Church.
Services will be at 10 a.m. on June 28, at the church. Burial will be at 12:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
Sioux Funeral Home of Pine Ridge
