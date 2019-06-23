{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Charlene Martha Richardson, 63, died June 17, 2019.

Visitation begins at 6 p.m., with 7 p.m. evening services on June 27, at the Emmanuel Episcopal Church.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on June 28, at the church. Burial will be at 12:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Sioux Funeral Home of Pine Ridge

