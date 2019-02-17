RAPID CITY | Harry M. Richardson passed on Feb. 14, 2019. He was born August 7, 1932, in Hot Springs to his parents, father, Leonard M. Richardson and mother, Genevieve McDowell Richardson.
Harry graduated from Hot Springs High School and continued his education at the University of Wyoming graduating with his BSCE in 1960. After graduation he spent two years doing post-graduate studies and teaching basic courses at the university.
Harry married Donna L. Biever on March 8, 1952, in Hot Springs. They had two children, H. David and Denise. They would have been married 67 years in March 2019.
Harry and Donna moved to Rapid City in 1962. During his long and distinguished career, Harry worked for several local engineering firms. He retired in 1997, after many years as the Manager of the J.T Banner Engineering Office. Harry earned his South Dakota Professional Engineering and Land Surveyor licenses.
Harry was a member of Morning Optimists, Cosmopolitan Club and the Elks Club. Professional organizations he was involved with include, South Dakota Society of Professional Engineers, Sigma Tau Engineering Honorary Society, South Dakota Council of Consulting Engineers and he was a Board Member of the South Dakota Mining Association. Harry was President of the National Society of Professional Engineers in 1973-74 and was President of the South Dakota Engineering Society in 1986-87. He was honored as the Outstanding Engineer of the Year in 1988-89.
Harry was an active member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church since 1968.
Harry was passionate about his family and sharing the activities of children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Harry was a past board member of Black Hills Playhouse and enjoyed the many family memories at their cabin in the Black Hills.
Harry is survived by his wife, Donna; children, David (Lynn) Richardson and Denise (Gailen) Meyerink; grandchildren, Christopher(Tara) and Ryan ( Liz) Richardson, Shane (Emily), Kellen (Holly), and Shelby Meyerink; and great-grandchildren, Noah, Lux, Emily, Elias, Kate, Audrey and Logan. He was preceded in death by his parents and numerous aunts and uncles.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 18, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1630 Rushmore St. (off Canyon Lake Drive), with visitation one hour prior. Inurnment will take place at Evergreen Cemetery in Hot Springs.
Memorials have been established to the Humane Society of the Black Hills and Storybook Island.
Family and friends may sign Harry’s online guestbook at kirkfuneralhome.com.
