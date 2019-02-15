Try 1 month for 99¢

RAPID CITY | Harry M. Richardson, 86, died Feb. 14, 2019.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 18, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Hot Springs.

