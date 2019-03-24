Try 3 months for $3

CUSTER | Karen Kay Richardson, 75, died March 21, 2019.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. March 27, at Custer Community Church.

Chamberlain McColley’s Funeral Home in Custer

Celebrate
the life of: Richardson, Karen Kay
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments