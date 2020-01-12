Richardson, Michael

BELLE FOURCHE | Michael “Mike” Richardson, 58, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at home due to complications from diabetes.

Mike, the owner of Michael's Catering, was a lover of all types of food! He and his staff thoroughly enjoyed catering pig roasts for clients, all while dressed in Hawaiian attire! He loved being able to bring people a wonderful meal at a reasonable price.

Born on Feb. 1, 1961, in Munich, Germany, he was the son of the late Carl T. Richardson and Erika Richardson. He spent much of his youth in Germany, Hawaii, California, and the Philippines. He enjoyed playing soccer, listening to music, and tormenting his younger sisters. He settled in South Dakota when his father retired from the U.S. Air Force.

Mike then spread his wings and "traveled cross country" for approximately 10 years to find his passion. He returned, knowing that he wanted to have fun (riding Harley Davidson motorcycles), enjoy food, and help others enjoy food as much as he did. How better to do that than with a food truck at the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally? Mike spent many years making friends, getting tattoos and piercings, and perfecting his amazing kabobs, pepper steak sandwiches, and fresh-squeezed lemonade. In the off season, he would travel around the Midwest, attending different venues.