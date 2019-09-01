RAPID CITY | Sandra Fischer Richardson, 65, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at Rapid City Regional Hospital.
She was born on Aug. 22, 1954 to Joseph and June Fischer in Saginaw, MI. She graduated from Buena Vista High School in Saginaw in 1972, then later moved to Oklahoma where she married Luke Kochutin. They moved to Alaska where their two children were born: a daughter Courtney, and a son Paul. After moving to South Dakota, they parted ways and Sandra was briefly remarried to Jerry Richardson.
Over the years Sandra had different jobs to support her family, which included working at General Motors, Landstroms, Black Hill Ammunition, Sodak Gaming, and Walmart. This last April she finally retired. She enjoyed her last few months doing nothing but resting, spending time with her family, and enjoying the old nostalgic movies that she always enjoyed over her lifetime.
Sandra’s passion was spending time with family and friends, this included going out to eat and hosting a barbecue or party. Those gatherings, where her egg rolls were famous and her friends were treated like family. She enjoyed arts and crafts, pottery making, and painting and doing projects with her grandchildren. She loved to laugh, smile, and see her children and grandchildren grow up, that is what truly made her happy. Over her lifetime she took many trips. Her dream of finally seeing her idol Barbra Streisand in concert came true in August 2016 in Las Vegas!
There are so many stories to tell about her, but you just had to know her to know what kind of a person she was.
Sandra is survived by her daughter, Courtney (Nathanael) Hockley, and their daughter, Harmoney Hockley; her son, Paul Kochutin and his fiancé Whisper Janis, and his children, Nevaeh Cutgrass, Logan Kochutin, and Aiden Janis; and her siblings, Laura Doyle and Alan Fischer and their families. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and June Fischer.
Memorial visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, Sept. 3, at Kirk Funeral Home.
An online guestbook may be signed at kirkfuneralhome.com.
To send flowers to the family of Sandra Richardson, please visit Tribute Store.
